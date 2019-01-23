Guilty plea from man who drove through a cornfield

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - The man accused of driving through a North Iowa cornfield is pleading guilty.

Blake Aaron Peterson, 25 of Fort Dodge, was arrested on August 1, 2018, after a Worth County sheriff’s deputy pulled his vehicle over after it was seen driving erratically and dragging corn stalks behind it.

Peterson pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and had been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and a $1,250 fine.

A passenger in the vehicle was also accused of swallowing ½ a gram of methamphetamine before the traffic stop. Cody Richard Peterson, 22 of Carpenter, has pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance and is due to stand trial on February 20.