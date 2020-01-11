Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities identify man killed in Rochester shooting Full Story

Guilty plea from accused one-man crime wave

Corey Byers
Corey Byers

Charged with forging 21 checks and burglarizing three vehicles.

Posted: Jan 11, 2020 11:01 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached with a man charged with 25 separate crimes.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to three counts of forgery and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle-1st offense. He as originally accused of 21 counts of forgery, one count of ongoing criminal conduct, and three counts of 3rd degree burglary.

Investigators say Byers issued 21 forged checks in September and October of 2019 worth a total of $1,414.49. The checks were issued to Fareway, KwikStar, Pizza Hut, and Triumph Surplus. Authorities also say Byers burglarized three unoccupied vehicles in September 2019.

He is now due to be sentenced on May 30 in Floyd County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Snow and cold on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/10

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports Overtime; hockey and basketball highlights from Friday

Image

Alliant hike smaller than expected

Image

Senators from Minnesota standing up for Somali Americans

Image

Rochester shooting: What we know so far

Image

Small Business Owners Share Hopes for IA Legislative Session

Image

Working Towards a Brighter Future

Image

Improving water quality

Image

Iowa Legislative Preview

Community Events