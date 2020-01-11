Guilty plea from accused one-man crime wave

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached with a man charged with 25 separate crimes.
Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, has entered a guilty plea to three counts of forgery and one count of burglary of a motor vehicle-1st offense. He as originally accused of 21 counts of forgery, one count of ongoing criminal conduct, and three counts of 3rd degree burglary.
Investigators say Byers issued 21 forged checks in September and October of 2019 worth a total of $1,414.49. The checks were issued to Fareway, KwikStar, Pizza Hut, and Triumph Surplus. Authorities also say Byers burglarized three unoccupied vehicles in September 2019.
He is now due to be sentenced on May 30 in Floyd County District Court.
