ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of a knife-point robbery.
Phillip Steven Kuch, 34 of Rochester, was arrested on November 17, 2019, and police say he slashed the tires on a vehicle near the Rochester Public Library then later robbed a man near the Calgary Church. The robbery victim says Kuch held a knife to his stomach and said “I told you I was going to get you.”
Kuch pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree assault. Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, harassment, and felony stalking will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Kuch’s sentencing is scheduled for March 4.
Related Content
- Guilty plea from Rochester man charged with downtown armed robbery
- Two guilty pleas in Rochester armed robbery
- Rochester man pleads guilty to armed robbery
- Guilty plea in Albert Lea armed robbery
- First plea in Rochester armed robbery
- Rochester man facing armed robbery charge
- Guilty plea in knifepoint robbery in Rochester
- Guilty plea in GameStop robbery
- Guilty pleas in GameStop robbery
- Plea entered in Rochester robbery
Scroll for more content...