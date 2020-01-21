Clear

Guilty plea from Rochester man charged with downtown armed robbery

Arrested on November 17, 2019.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of a knife-point robbery.

Phillip Steven Kuch, 34 of Rochester, was arrested on November 17, 2019, and police say he slashed the tires on a vehicle near the Rochester Public Library then later robbed a man near the Calgary Church. The robbery victim says Kuch held a knife to his stomach and said “I told you I was going to get you.”

Kuch pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree assault. Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, harassment, and felony stalking will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Kuch’s sentencing is scheduled for March 4.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -6°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Warming Center update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow and ice possible later this week

Image

Austin loses tough road game at Mankato East

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/20

Image

Success is key for Schaeffer boy's basketball

Image

What do people in Rochester think of gun control?

Image

Parenting in the modern era

Image

Klobuchar campaigns in Iowa

Image

Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

Community Events