Guilty plea from Rochester man charged with downtown armed robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered by a man accused of a knife-point robbery.

Phillip Steven Kuch, 34 of Rochester, was arrested on November 17, 2019, and police say he slashed the tires on a vehicle near the Rochester Public Library then later robbed a man near the Calgary Church. The robbery victim says Kuch held a knife to his stomach and said “I told you I was going to get you.”

Kuch pleaded guilty Tuesday to 2nd degree assault. Charges of 1st degree aggravated robbery, harassment, and felony stalking will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Kuch’s sentencing is scheduled for March 4.