FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Garner teen is pleading guilty to having sex with a younger girl.
Zakary Tyler Joseph Schachtner, 19, was arrested in November 2018. Investigators say he had sex with a 14-year-old female in Pammel Park bathrooms by the Winnebago River.
Schachtner entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree sex abuse and his sentencing is scheduled for July 2.
Related Content
- Guilty plea from Hancock County teen accused of sex with younger girl
- Guilty plea in Hancock County sex abuse case
- Guilty plea in Hancock County drug case
- Not guilty plea in teen sex case
- Not guilty pleas in Hancock County check forgeries
- Second guilty plea for gunpoint robbery in Hancock County
- Second not guilty plea in Hancock County drug bust
- One not guilty plea in Hancock County storage unit burglaries
- Not guilty plea to stolen gun in Hancock County
- Guilty plea in Hancock County drug/gun arrests
Scroll for more content...