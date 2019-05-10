Guilty plea from Hancock County teen accused of sex with younger girl

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Garner teen is pleading guilty to having sex with a younger girl.

Zakary Tyler Joseph Schachtner, 19, was arrested in November 2018. Investigators say he had sex with a 14-year-old female in Pammel Park bathrooms by the Winnebago River.

Schachtner entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree sex abuse and his sentencing is scheduled for July 2.