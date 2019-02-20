Clear
Guilty plea from Decorah teen accused of rape

Nathaniel Darling Nathaniel Darling

Woman says she was forced to have sex in his truck.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 1:17 PM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen accused of forcing a woman into sex is pleading guilty.

Nathaniel Michael Darling, 18 of Decorah, has entered guilty pleas to assault and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported Darling forced her to have with him in his truck on July 22, 2018.

Darling has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation. He will also have to sign up with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry.

