DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa teen accused of forcing a woman into sex is pleading guilty.
Nathaniel Michael Darling, 18 of Decorah, has entered guilty pleas to assault and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says a woman reported Darling forced her to have with him in his truck on July 22, 2018.
Darling has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and two years of probation. He will also have to sign up with Iowa’s Sex Offender Registry.
Related Content
- Guilty plea from Decorah teen accused of rape
- Decorah teen pleads not guilty to sexual abuse
- Guilty plea in Austin rape case
- Man arrested for Decorah burglary
- Watch: The Decorah eagle cam
- Decorah man sentenced for harassment
- Decorah man pleads not guilty to armed threats
- Decorah man accused of knife threat to stand trial
- Not guilty plea in teen sex case
- Decorah driver in Olmsted County crash
Scroll for more content...