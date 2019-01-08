Clear
Guilty plea for stolen vehicle in Albert Lea

Matthew Smith Matthew Smith

Man arrested at gunpoint after chase.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 1:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A St. Paul man pleads guilty in a Freeborn County stolen car case.

Matthew Dennis Smith, 30, was arrested in the early morning hours of November 30, 2018, after an Albert Lea police officer said he noticed a suspicious vehicle driving with no rear plates and a rear window completely covered by snow.

The officer says he signaled the vehicle to stop but it took off and went over the curb. The driver, Smith, then ran from the vehicle while it was still in motion. The officer chased after Smith as he ran through some backyards and jumped a fence before finally capturing him at gunpoint.

A check found the vehicle had been reported stolen from Southtown Motors.

Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of stolen property. His sentencing is set for March 15.


