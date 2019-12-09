Clear
Guilty plea for illegal check cashing in Fillmore County

Woman accused of cashing two stolen checks for $4,000.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A Houston County woman is pleading guilty to cashing a stolen check in Fillmore County.

Emmajoe Elizabeth Yocum, 20, was arrested in October and charged with three felony counts of check forgery. Investigators say that while working at the Sauer Memorial Home in Winona, Yocum stole two checks from one of the people staying there and later cashed them at Marine Credit Union in Rushford.

Court documents state the checks were for $2,500 and $1,500. Investigators say there is video footage of Yocum cashing the checks.

She entered a guilty plea Monday to one count of check forgery. Sentencing is scheduled for February 10, 2020.

