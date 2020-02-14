Guilty plea for attack at Rochester Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for an assault at The Salvation Army in Rochester.

Cordell Ronay Young, 66 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of threats of violence.

Police were called to the Salvation Army location on 1st Avenue NE the morning of June 21, 2019, after Young allegedly punched and kicked someone, then pulled out a knife and threatened his victim.

Investigators say the victim had minor facial injuries and Young had a cut on his finger from pulling out the knife.