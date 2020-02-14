Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Guilty plea for attack at Rochester Salvation Army

Cordell Young
Cordell Young

Police say man threatened his victim with a knife.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for an assault at The Salvation Army in Rochester.

Cordell Ronay Young, 66 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of threats of violence.

Police were called to the Salvation Army location on 1st Avenue NE the morning of June 21, 2019, after Young allegedly punched and kicked someone, then pulled out a knife and threatened his victim.

Investigators say the victim had minor facial injuries and Young had a cut on his finger from pulling out the knife.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -14°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Free weddings at courthouse

Image

Graduating from drug court

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Community Events