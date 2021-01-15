Guilty plea for Rochester murder during drug deal gone bad

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a $70 drug deal that lead to a man’s death.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 19 of Rochester, entered a guilty plea Friday to 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Rochester police say Trevor Boysen was shot to death on January 10, 2020, in a parking lot in the 800 block of 21st Avenue SE. Investigators say Salley got into a vehicle with Boysen to buy some marijuana. There was a struggle where the gun went off. Court documents state Salley then shot at the vehicle as he walked away.

Salley is now scheduled to be sentenced on March 8 in Olmsted County District Court.