Guilty plea for Osage drug arrest

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man pleads guilty to a tax stamp violation.

Martin Dean Cirkl, 58 of Osage, was arrested after law enforcement searched his home and says it found roughly 100 grams of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp in exchange for a charge of possession with intent to deliver being dismissed.

Cirkl’s sentencing is not scheduled for August 13.