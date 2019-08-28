Guilty plea for Lake Mills drug sales

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A man is pleading guilty to dealing drugs out of a Lake Mills home.

Jeremy John Richardson, 44 of Albert Lea, is pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Law enforcement says Richardson twice sold meth to a confidential informant in October 2018.

The sales allegedly happened at a Lake Mills home that is within 1000 feet of a public park.

Richardson’s sentencing is set for October 22.