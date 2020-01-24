AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for gunfire in an Austin city park.
Pleh Reh, 26 of Austin, was arrested in July 2019 after police responded to reports of shots fired in Todd Park. Officers found spent .38 caliber shells in the park and stopped a series of vehicles believed connected to the gunfire. One of those vehicles was driven by Reh and police say a .38 caliber handgun was found in it.
Investigators say it seems like an argument between two groups escalated into shots being fired into the air.
Reh entered a guilty plea Friday to reckless use of dangerous weapons. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2.
Related Content
- Guilty plea for Austin gunfire
- Gunfire reported in Austin
- Guilty plea in Austin shooting
- Gunfire hits apartments in Austin
- Guilty plea in cross-border pursuit that ended in gunfire
- Man pleads not guilty for gunfire in Austin park
- Not guilty plea in Austin drug death
- Not guilty plea from Austin duo
- Not guilty plea in Austin heroin deal
- Guilty plea in Austin meth sale
Scroll for more content...