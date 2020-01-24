Guilty plea for Austin gunfire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for gunfire in an Austin city park.

Pleh Reh, 26 of Austin, was arrested in July 2019 after police responded to reports of shots fired in Todd Park. Officers found spent .38 caliber shells in the park and stopped a series of vehicles believed connected to the gunfire. One of those vehicles was driven by Reh and police say a .38 caliber handgun was found in it.

Investigators say it seems like an argument between two groups escalated into shots being fired into the air.

Reh entered a guilty plea Friday to reckless use of dangerous weapons. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2.