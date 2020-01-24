Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Guilty plea for Austin gunfire

Pleh Reh
Pleh Reh

Shells found in city park in Summer 2019.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for gunfire in an Austin city park.

Pleh Reh, 26 of Austin, was arrested in July 2019 after police responded to reports of shots fired in Todd Park. Officers found spent .38 caliber shells in the park and stopped a series of vehicles believed connected to the gunfire. One of those vehicles was driven by Reh and police say a .38 caliber handgun was found in it.

Investigators say it seems like an argument between two groups escalated into shots being fired into the air.

Reh entered a guilty plea Friday to reckless use of dangerous weapons. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Churches live stream

Image

Support for Officer Arik Matson

Image

Sean Weather 1/24

Image

Homelessness increases in Minnesota

Image

Cafe fundraiser for officer Matson

Image

NIACC women's hoops off to best start ever

Image

Two Granny Basketball teams to be honored

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/23

Image

Minnesota homelessness up

Image

City Council Raise reactions

Community Events