Guilty plea for 2020 Rochester police chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Over a year after being arrested, a man is pleading guilty for a Rochester police chase.

Conrad William Jopp, 24, was arrested on March 15, 2020, after a pursuit that started with a traffic complaint and ended with a deliberate collision.

Rochester police say they tried to pull Jopp over around 11:45 pm after a complaint near Countrywood Drive but he drove through a yard, turned around, and started driving toward a police vehicle. A chase began but was then broken off and law enforcement says Jopp was next spotted near 4th Street. A deputy eventually crashed into the rear of Jopp’s car, damaging the back tires.

Jopp pleaded guilty Wednesday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and DWI. His sentencing is scheduled for September 23.