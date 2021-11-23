Guilty plea entered over bomb threat at Albert Lea school

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The man accused of calling in a bomb threat to a Freeborn County school is pleading guilty.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 32 of Walters, was arrested on October 7. The Albert Lea Police Department says Woodraska was wanted for numerous theft-related charges and they located him at a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue S. Investigators say Woodraska barricaded himself inside the home and called in a bomb threat to Lakeview School to try and divert police away so he could escape.

Lakeview School was evacuated and police say Woodraska surrendered 10 minutes after calling in the bomb threat.

Woodraska has pleaded guilty to communicating to another that an explosive device is present. He’s also entered guilty pleas to one count of felony theft and one count of offering a forged check. Court documents state Woodraska knowingly used phony checks to buy vehicles on September 30 and October 6.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 28.