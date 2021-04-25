Guilty plea entered in Rochester robbery/kidnapping case

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is struck over a robbery/kidnapping in Rochester.

Chauncey Williams, 20 of Rochester, has entered a guilty plea to first-degree aggravated robbery. Charges of kidnapping, tampering with a witness, and theft will likely be dismissed when Williams is sentenced on June 14.

Rochester police say Williams pulled a gun on a 26-year-old man in the 10 block of 7th Avenue SE on April 22, 2020. Williams was accused of taking the victim’s phone, wallet, and keys and then forcing the victim into a car.

Investigators say the victim was let go after the car traveled seven blocks and it turned out the weapon used by Williams was a BB gun.