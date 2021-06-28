Guilty plea entered for Mower County collision that killed one person

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a fatal collision in Mower County.

Christopher Robert Stewart, 33 of Lansing, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of criminal vehicular homicide for the May 9, 2019, crash that killed William Regner, 89 of Austin.

Authorities say Stewart crashed into the vehicle driven by Regner at the intersection of County Road 29 and County Road 29. Law enforcement says Regner was dead when they arrived at the scene. Court documents state marijuana was found in Stewart’s vehicle and a test of Stewart’s blood found amphetamine, methamphetamine, and THC.

Stewart’s trial had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but had been scheduled to begin on July 12. He is now set to be sentenced on October 8.