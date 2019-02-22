Clear
Guilty plea entered for 2016 crimes

Warrants issued four times after defendant missing court hearings.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in 2016 after a drug deal turned into a robbery has finally pleaded guilty.

Kyle Cappard, 21 of Blaine, was charged with 5th degree drug possession theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police say Cappard was arrested on December 6, 2016, when a woman said Cappard, who was 19 at the time, and another teen robbed her after she tried to sell them marijuana.

Cappard pleaded not guilty in June 2017 but then failed to show up for four court appearances, with warrants being issued for his arrest every time.

Cappard entered a guilty plea Friday and his sentencing is scheduled for April 8.

