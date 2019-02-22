ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested in 2016 after a drug deal turned into a robbery has finally pleaded guilty.
Kyle Cappard, 21 of Blaine, was charged with 5th degree drug possession theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence. Rochester police say Cappard was arrested on December 6, 2016, when a woman said Cappard, who was 19 at the time, and another teen robbed her after she tried to sell them marijuana.
Cappard pleaded not guilty in June 2017 but then failed to show up for four court appearances, with warrants being issued for his arrest every time.
Cappard entered a guilty plea Friday and his sentencing is scheduled for April 8.
Related Content
- Guilty plea entered for 2016 crimes
- Guilty plea in North Iowa crime spree
- Guilty pleas in Rochester meth crimes
- Guilty plea to Howard County drug crimes
- Not guilty plea to 28 sex crimes
- Plea entered in Rochester robbery
- Winona mother enters guilty plea to harming toddler
- Pleas entered in huge Rochester heroin bust
- Plea entered in Freeborn County screwdriver stabbing
- Second guilty plea in Floyd County crime spree