Guidelines for Forest City housing buyout program approved

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A city program is encouraging more development, and Forest City city council this week gave the greenlight on guidelines for it.

The town's Housing Buyout Program allows the city to sell vacant lots to housing developers for $1. In return, the contractor must begin construction within six months of property acquisition (and must be completed within 18 months), or the land will be turned back to the city. In addition, a minimum of $100,000 must be spent on construction, contractors are not allowed to purchase the lot for resale, and the home must be built by a licensed and bonded contractor/builder. While trailer homes are not allowed, prefabricated and modular homes will be on the lots.

Carla Stevenson lives across from one of those lots, and says the program could boost property values in the area.

"They value all the homes, too, of another 3-bedroom home or another 2-bedroom home, so it all depends on what's built and how much property you got for the values."

The program is one of seven incentives the city provides for renters, homeowners, and landlords.