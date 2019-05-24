Clear

Guidelines for Forest City housing buyout program approved

City looking to sell two vacant lots for $1 to developers to construct new housing

Posted: May. 23, 2019 11:52 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 12:25 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FOREST CITY, Iowa - A city program is encouraging more development, and Forest City city council this week gave the greenlight on guidelines for it.

The town's Housing Buyout Program allows the city to sell vacant lots to housing developers for $1. In return, the contractor must begin construction within six months of property acquisition (and must be completed within 18 months), or the land will be turned back to the city. In addition, a minimum of $100,000 must be spent on construction, contractors are not allowed to purchase the lot for resale, and the home must be built by a licensed and bonded contractor/builder. While trailer homes are not allowed, prefabricated and modular homes will be on the lots.

Carla Stevenson lives across from one of those lots, and says the program could boost property values in the area.

"They value all the homes, too, of another 3-bedroom home or another 2-bedroom home, so it all depends on what's built and how much property you got for the values."

The program is one of seven incentives the city provides for renters, homeowners, and landlords.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking weaker winds and sunshine before rain chances return.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Carpenters cook for others

Image

What do you think of human composting?

Image

Growing rural Iowa

Community Events