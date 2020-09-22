Guests will have to wait until 2021 to get scared at Monster Bash Haunted House

HARMONY, Minn. - If you had dreams, or nightmares, of visiting Minnesota Haunted Houses' number one attraction this year, that won't be happening.

Monster Bash Haunted House in Harmony is a non-profit that was created to raise money for the arts and theatre departments at Fillmore Central High School so the students can travel and perform. They've been doing it for the past 8 years now and have raised almost $88,000. The president, Jay Masters, explained this is such a big project that they work on it year around. In addition to paying for the students they have a mortgage, insurance, taxes and utilities. Once you add all that up, it's almost $12,000 a year just to have the doors open for a couple weekends.

Masters said with the doors not open this year, they've had to get creative to bring money in to be able to open next year. He said it's gone above and beyond his dreams and it's all thanks to the community. "There's an adage that says, 'it takes a village to raise a child' and in the case of the monster bash, that's really true," explained Masters. "It's taken the entire school district of Harmony, Preston, Fountain, Greenleafton that has sustained us and kept us going through the years as we have built and grown. Without the school district and everybody, we wouldn't be in the position we're in right now and we wouldn't have been able to give back so much to the kids."

They didn't want to postpone this year, but it was the smartest decision as it wouldn't be possible to keep every nook and cranny sanitized. However, they're already planning to scare you next year! "We have to think positively. It could be very easy to be depressed and upset that we're not able to do a haunt and able to help the kids this year, but our board of directors is dedicated and determined that next year's haunt is going to be bigger and better than anything we've ever done," explained Masters. "It's shaping up that it indeed is going to be that way."

They've created special edition COVID-19 t-shirts you can purchase and they're also selling raffle tickets with a long list of items you can win. The drawing will take place on October 31st, so be sure to purchase your tickets before then.