Guests at Gift of Life Transplant House celebrate Thanksgiving away from home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Not everyone is able to go home for the holidays, including many patients staying at the Gift of Life Transplant House while they wait for or heal from receiving an organ, bone marrow, or stem cell transplant.

Volunteers serve food donated by the community to host a Thanksgiving meal for the guests and their family.

Guests Mark Thompson and Robert Schrank say that even though they're away from home, being able to celebrate another holiday is a milestone.

"Everybody wants to be home for the holidays of course but then staying here with everybody, you make a lot of new friends," explains Thompson.

"Just to be able to celebrate another thanksgiving and be with family and have new hope," adds Schrank.

Doreen and Bruce Gudlin have volunteered to serve the Thanksgiving meal for the last 7 years. "It just feels good from the heart. I'm a nurse and it feels good to give back a little bit to some of the patients that i've seen come through the system," says Doreen.

"We're definitely thankful for our health. We just look around and look at how blessed we are. I don't think we really need any more than that. We've been blessed beyond belief and we're just happy to give a little bit back," says Bruce.

Founder of Gift of Life Transplant House and 2-time kidney transplant patient Ed Pompeian also stopped by the meal with his family. "It makes them feel like they're at home, sharing a meal together is like being at home and sharing a meal with family and friends," he explains.