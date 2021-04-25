Guard attacked at Iowa prison where two were killed in March

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — A correctional officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary was assaulted this weekend about a month after two workers died at the prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said a female officer was handing out medications to inmates around 7:22 a.m. Saturday when an inmate put her in a chokehold and assaulted her. Department spokesman Cord Overton said additional staff in the area responded and helped take control of the attacking inmate. The officer suffered bruising but was not seriously injured.

Just over a month ago, a correctional officer and a registered nurse were beaten to death by two prisoners during a failed escape attempt on March 23.