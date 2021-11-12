Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Gruden sues NFL over leak of old emails

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. The former Raiders coach has sued commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2021. The former Raiders coach has sued commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a

Claims it was a campaign to destroy his career.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 4:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden's career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

The emails sent to former Washington Football Team executive Bruce Allen from 2011 to 2018 during Gruden's time as an announcer at ESPN included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments. They came from a set of 650,000 emails obtained by the league in June during an investigation into the workplace culture of the Washington Football Team.

Gruden's attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden's private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden's reputation and force him out of his job.”

“In contrast to the formalities of the Washington Football Team investigation, Defendants’ treatment of Gruden was a Soviet-style character assassination,” the lawsuit alleges. “There was no warning and no process. Defendants held the emails for months until they were leaked to the national media in the middle of the Raiders’ season in order to cause maximum damage to Gruden.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.

"The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims,” McCarthy said.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith.

The suit says that NFL pressured the Raiders to fire Gruden after the release of that email and “intimated that further documents would become public if Gruden was not fired.”

Gruden coached two days later and then on Oct. 11 the New York Times revealed additional offensive emails. Gruden then resigned less than halfway through the fourth year of his 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month that he had reached a settlement with Gruden over the final six-plus years of his contract. Davis did not reveal the terms of the settlement.

The lawsuit said Gruden lost a sponsorship deal with Skechers and was pulled from appearing in the Madden NFL 2022 video game, as well as having future employment and endorsement prospects damaged.

Gruden is seeking unspecified damages on seven claims, as well as punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 836787

Reported Deaths: 9092
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1647921977
Ramsey680491009
Dakota61538557
Anoka58364544
Washington36589342
Stearns30823262
St. Louis26367377
Wright23472191
Scott23388168
Olmsted19981123
Sherburne16963118
Carver1496261
Clay11207100
Rice10575136
Blue Earth1049164
Crow Wing10445119
Kandiyohi9141103
Chisago911167
Otter Tail9007115
Benton8202117
Beltrami747386
Douglas707998
Goodhue702391
Itasca695990
Mower692846
Winona659655
McLeod654381
Isanti633479
Steele628428
Morrison623874
Becker588669
Polk561182
Freeborn522342
Nobles509154
Lyon492959
Carlton490669
Nicollet473957
Mille Lacs471668
Pine463939
Cass462949
Todd451539
Brown445155
Le Sueur418133
Meeker394755
Martin357942
Waseca347331
Wabasha33838
Hubbard325146
Dodge309211
Roseau287831
Wadena277933
Fillmore274614
Redwood260645
Renville252151
Houston249517
Faribault237931
Sibley232014
Pennington229829
Kanabec216532
Cottonwood212429
Chippewa205340
Aitkin202546
Pope185810
Watonwan185516
Yellow Medicine172321
Rock168727
Swift154820
Jackson154616
Koochiching151921
Stevens147311
Clearwater145920
Murray145111
Marshall144121
Pipestone142629
Lake119324
Wilkin113915
Lac qui Parle110925
Mahnomen98813
Norman9729
Big Stone8905
Grant8889
Lincoln8445
Red Lake66210
Kittson65622
Traverse5756
Unassigned561124
Lake of the Woods5004
Cook2700

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 496935

Reported Deaths: 7101
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk77623769
Linn30727414
Scott25792282
Black Hawk21277368
Woodbury19988254
Johnson18797103
Dubuque17198238
Pottawattamie15147208
Dallas14723109
Story1336454
Warren8101101
Cerro Gordo7494118
Clinton7398107
Webster7164120
Des Moines6956100
Marshall657192
Muscatine6497117
Wapello6223142
Jasper600489
Sioux588477
Lee5795101
Marion536995
Buena Vista497848
Plymouth475788
Henry407453
Jones386161
Benton382658
Washington380660
Bremer373471
Boone372138
Carroll359154
Mahaska349260
Crawford347147
Dickinson308253
Buchanan294139
Clay289535
Jackson288047
Kossuth281076
Hardin276553
Delaware276453
Fayette274252
Tama273377
Page266131
Cedar259427
Wright258748
Hamilton249357
Winneshiek245240
Floyd241847
Clayton230959
Poweshiek227043
Madison226625
Harrison226378
Cass225463
Butler219441
Iowa219033
Mills213329
Jefferson210942
Cherokee203645
Lyon201042
Winnebago200934
Hancock200239
Allamakee199355
Appanoose195854
Calhoun193118
Shelby189841
Humboldt178229
Union176538
Grundy175837
Louisa174052
Mitchell173843
Emmet173546
Franklin171729
Chickasaw169019
Sac165026
Guthrie163336
Montgomery155644
Clarke152529
Keokuk147138
Palo Alto147032
Monroe139639
Howard137523
Ida123441
Greene122817
Davis120525
Lucas119524
Pocahontas116824
Monona115439
Worth11479
Adair108937
Osceola101417
Fremont91912
Decatur90713
Taylor89814
Van Buren88122
Wayne80424
Ringgold74229
Audubon72214
Adams5468
Unassigned360
Rochester
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow showers through Friday, more return Sat PM
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Driving Conditions

Image

Safety Escorts

Image

Snow Squall Safety

Image

Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Driving Safely in The Snow

Image

Rochester Salvation Army ringing in their Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Sean's Weather 11/12

Image

Renowned expert shares how tech could be tweaked to help humankind

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (11/11/21)

Image

Special Report: Nursing school still a big attraction

Community Events