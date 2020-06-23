Growing number of Minnesotans are requesting mail-in ballots

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - We're just a little over a month out from the Minnesota primary, and about 5 months away from the general election. And while many of us may enjoy or are used to filling in the circle on paper or use a digital touch screen at the precinct polling site, the coronavirus pandemic is changing course for some. Instead, voters are getting in touch with their county auditor to request a mail-in ballot.

According to Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, the number of mail-in requests has increased 20 times from this same time in 2016 and 2018; so far, nearly 145,000 Minnesotans have requested a ballot by mail.

Simon says the increase can be found virtually anywhere across the state, not just in more populated areas.

"As you'd expect based on population, there are more in larger areas. But this is by no means overwhelmingly only in those areas. What we've seen in the past is that people all over 87 counties in Minnesota are interested in this increasingly."

His office has been working to encourage voters to stay home and vote this year, and feels that this pattern could continue in future elections.

"It's certainly possible. The experience in other states has been that people who tend to vote from home tend to like it. They can always go back, nothing is irreversible. You can do one election and one the other."

Absentee voters in Minnesota can officially vote by mail for the primary as of this Friday. Ballots are due August 10th.

If you still want to vote in person, Simon's office has been working to supply poll workers and voters with gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes for each poll site in the state.