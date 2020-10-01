Growing number of Rochester COVID-19 cases is raising concerns among health officials

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The rising number of positive COVID-19 cases is causing concern among Rochester health officials.

The Olmsted County Public Health Department says the weekly number of cases was more than 200 last week.

It’s an increase of around 80 cases from the week prior; that’s the highest increase on record so far.

Thursday afternoon the department also said the transmission rate is currently at around 20% in Olmsted County.

Kari Etrheim, Public Information Officer for the county, says a main contributing factor to the uptick in cases is an increase in social interactions whether that be weddings or other large gatherings.

While people may be feeling COVID fatigue Etrheim warns the community can’t let its guard down yet.

She said, “There's a light at the end of the tunnel but it's still kind of far away. Pandemics don't last forever but sometimes it feels like it does but we really have to keep vigilant and wear those masks even when we don't want to and even when we don't think we need to.”

The health department has also expressed concern over patients not knowing where the transmission occurred which could point to more widespread community transmission.