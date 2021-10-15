Growing ghouls grab hallowing candy during "Trunk or Treat Fall Festival"

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It may be too early to trick or treat, but community members got a chance to "trunk or treat" Friday afternoon.

The Trunk or Treat Fall Festival and Transportation Fair allowed growing ghouls to grab as much candy as they could squeeze into their little hands from spookily decorated cars. The festival also featured yard games and a campfire folks could enjoy smores around.

The event's organizer, Ferrell's Extreme Bodyshaping, says all donations it took in Friday will go directly to its new "Down to the Box" program, designed for people with intellectual disabilities like Down Syndrome and Autism.