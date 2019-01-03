‘Growing concern’ of coyotes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – If you’re seeing more coyotes in town, you’re not alone.

According to a Facebook post by Rochester’s Animal Control, the animal sightings are a ‘growing concern.’

Assistant Wildlife Manager with Rochester’s local Department of Natural Resource office, Ryan Tebo, also said he’s seen a couple calls come in.

People are seeing them in southeast Rochester off Marion Road and in the area near Rochester Country Club. Many residents, none of whom wanted to go on camera, tell KIMT they’re concerned about their pets’ safety.

The concern may no be far off. Tebo said coyote prey on small game like rabbits, and could also go for small dogs or cats.

To keep this from happening, he suggests getting rid of any pet food or garbage left outside.

”Is there a reason that coyote wants to be there,” he said. “And getting rid of those things can often alleviate the problem quickly.”

Making sure pets have proper vaccinations like rabies, parvo, and distemper will also keep them safe.

Tebo and Rochester Animal Control tell KIMT seeing coyotes may be more common as the city expands into their habitat.

“they’re super, super adaptable,” Tebo said. “Big cities, it’s not uncommon to find them downtown because they find their little niches, and spots they call home and they’re still able to find food.”

If you see a coyote, Tebo said it will usually run away. But as coyotes become more comfortable in urban settings this might not always be the case.

“That's when problems can arise because they don't have that fear of humans they otherwise would,” he said.

When seeing a coyote, people can shout or even start to chase the coyote to scare it away.

In Minnesota, coyotes are unprotected species. This means people can trap and shoot coyotes at freewill. However, many other regulations are in place like firearm permits in different cities and counties.

For more on what to do when seeing a coyote, click here.