MASON CITY, Iowa - Strap on some comfortable shoes and go for a walk!

Members of Iowa State Extension's Cerro Gordo County office and the Chamber of Commerce participated in the 11th annual Healthiest State Walk Tuesday afternoon, and also took in the Sculpture Walk around Downtown Mason City.

The 30-minute walk is part of an effort to make Iowa the healthiest state in the country. All 99 counties had at least one walk registered.