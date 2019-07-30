Clear

Groups ban together to clean up Austin

Now volunteers in Austin have a new resource to help them pick up trash.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Keeping our local streams, parks, and roads clean is an important part of keeping our communities healthy and safe. Now volunteers in Austin have a new resource to help them pick up trash.

The Cedar River Water District has partner up with the Austin Public Library and Jay C. Hormel Nature Center to help clean up Austin.

20 litter grabbers were purchased with part of a $1,500 grant awarded by the Austin Area Foundation. The litter grabbers are available to check out at one of the three locations.

Breanna Nelson has two little ones. She says her kids love the outdoors but when she takes them to the park her concerns are sharp objects and trash.

"I have a little one that could potentially put the garage in his mouth and another one that doesn’t like to wear shoes," Nelson said.

The busy mom says this new initiative leaves her with one less worry.

"That's a great idea,” Nelson said. “I thought about picking up the trash too but I got two little ones running in opposite directions."

