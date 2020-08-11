Clear

Group working to restore historic Mason City church

Depending on funding, plans are underway to renovate the former St. John Baptist Church into a chapel/community center and office space

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:19 AM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The former St. John Baptist Church has quite the history.

In 1919, a group of African-American Baptists formed the church, with members meeting in various homes for services, and then a labor hall, before buying a house on 6th Street SW, which would be moved for a basement to be dug to house a chapel. In 1937, church members bought recycled stone, flooring, windows, even wiring and pipe from the demolished Grant School that was only a few blocks away to build a permanent house of worship. 

The church was located in a once ethnically diverse section of Mason City, which went under the "Brickyard" and "Powder Street" names, and the congregation held lively events and programs, including Saturday morning breakfasts.

"They gave to the whole neighborhood, whether you were white or black or Asian, it didn't matter. It helped everybody in the neighborhood, all kids, all people."

Since services stopped in 1996, the church has largely sat empty, though the pews, carpet and other materials inside have been preserved. Over the last few years, there have been plans to bring new life to the building, but none have been successful. Now, a group is looking to restore the former church, with the upstairs planned to be converted into a chapel and community center, with historical items related to the congregation on display. The basement would also be renovated, and would house the offices of Al-Yad, an organization that provides help to children in foster care.

However, Corinne Sills, who got involved with the project a few years ago, predicts that renovations would cost a couple of hundred thousand dollars, and despite applying for grants and other financial assistance, they have been unable to receive them. Sills, who is also with Al-Yad, says the only way to make the restoration possible is by donations and volunteers.

"I think it's important to preserve any kind of history for our children to view. Anything positive that we can put in today's society is extremely important."

While the building has largely remained intact, the bell tower is in desperate need of repair, as well a new roof, window replacement, new exterior wood, and modernizing the plumbing and electricity.

"If we don't get some of the outside done, it will start falling."

For those who want to donate to the efforts, you can drop a check off at NSB Bank, 451 S. Illinois Avenue in Mason City, with checks being written to Al-Yad. 

For more information about the project, you can contact Sills at 641-425-9333, or Marcia Boster at 641-420-2879.

Community Events