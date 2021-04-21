Clear

Group wants Silver Lake Pool reopened in Rochester

Parks board voted in 2020 o close the pool.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 6:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Organizers say over 900 people have signed a petition to open Silver Lake Pool this summer.

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Board announced in September 2020 that it was closing Silver Lake Pool. Officials said the move had been in the works for some time but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic pushed the decision into reality.

The Parks and Rec Board voted in April to reopen Soldiers Field Pool but the organization “Let Them Swim” says both Silver Lake and Soldiers Field pools should be opened. A statement from “Let Them Swim” says:

“The pool capacity will be reduced this summer to help prevent the spread of COVID. On warm summer days, capacity will be quickly reached at Soldier's Field, the fear is kids will search for other means to cool off, including un-lifeguarded locations like Cascade Lake where a 6-year old drowned last year. This is alarming to the Rochester Swimming Club, which provides lifeguard services to the pools, as they typically provide 100-200 "saves" every season.”

“Silver Lake Pool also serves a diverse population base. The closure of this pool will disproportionately affect underserved community members. The Rochester Swim Club says that approximately 8 community groups receive free admission including PossAbilities, Adaptive Day Camp, Fernbrook Family Center, RPS Migrant Group, Boys and Girls Club and more.”

“Let Them Swim” says it is also concerned about the condition of Soldiers Field Pool are sitting unused for all of 2020 due to the pandemic and whether repairs may force its closure during the summer.

