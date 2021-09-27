Group of community members express concern over COVID measures at KM Schools

KASSON, Minn. - A group of community members is expressing concern about coronavirus mitigation strategies at Kasson-Mantorville Schools.

During a school board meeting Monday night, members of the public spoke to the district's pandemic response this school year. One set of speakers urged KM leaders to adopt more stringent mitigation measures, including universal masking, contact tracing, and required quarantining, as well as more transparency regarding relevant decision-making data.

"Kasson-Mantorville is a community so close to the Med City, with so many families working on the frontlines. Our schools are now an embarrassment. I guarantee you that it will only get worse if proper mitigation measures are not started now," said one district parent, who shared she was speaking on behalf of more than 60 KM families who are afraid or uncomfortable with expressing their concern publicly.

Other speakers applauded the district its current COVID approach. Superintendent Mark Matuska says as of Monday there are 28 students with confirmed coronavirus cases across the district, and feels current COVID strategies at KM are working well.

"We hate to see any kids get sick, and I really do hate to see kids get sick, but overall, I think we've done a really excellent job with our protocols to make sure that the cases are staying low in the district, and the transmission rates from students to students is minimal, if any," Matuska said.