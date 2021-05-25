Group hurdled COVID challenges to raise money for Hormel Institute

AUSTIN, Minn. – Despite many pandemic barriers in their way, the Dutchtown Jumpers presented a $32,500 donation to the Hormel Institute on Tuesday.

The Jumpers, which includes Hoot ‘N Ole’s and local businesses and organizations, has been the Plunging for Pink team with the largest donation for many years, according to the Institute. It says the group holds their own events throughout the year to raise money for the Paint the Town Pink’s Plunging for Pink event every February, including a golf tournament, hotdish feed, and chicken bowling.

Paint the Town Pink was created more than a decade ago to support cancer research at The Hormel Institute and has raised more than $2 million dollars.