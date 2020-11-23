Clear
Group gives hearty thank you to health care workers

Stationed just outside the MercyOne North Iowa employee parking lot, the group of well-wishers greeted workers as they headed home for the day.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 9:45 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 10:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - The attitude of gratitude is alive and well in the River City.  Well-wishers gathered on Monday afternoon to say thank you to the men and women who are giving their all in the fight against COVID-19.

Employees arriving or leaving from their shifts at MercyOne North Iowa were greeted by a rousing cheer of gratitutde.  An uplifting moment after a hard day at work.

"They smile, they thank us, we've had some people cry," said Candi Schickel, who organized the group.

"We try to catch people at different shifts and now we're catching the people that park here," she said.

Her husband, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel also joined in.

"Our healthcare workers are working overtime, they're doing a fantastic job and we thought this was the least we could do to show some appreciation," said Mayor Schickel.

He knows first hand the situation at MercyOne North Iowa, as scores of employees work hard to save lives.

"The hospital's swamped right now and if this trend continues, it could get to a very critical situation, so we need everybody's help so that these health care workers can do their job," he said.

Mayor Schickel suggests a simple way residents can daily say thank you to our health care heroes.

"The greatest way to support them is to keep our social distance and to mask up."

The gesture is very much appreciated by MercyOne North Iowa workers, like sonographer Abby Smith.

"You don't really think about it. You come in and you do your job, but then getting the thanks at the end of the day, that makes my heart happy," said Smith.

