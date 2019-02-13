Group dedicated to reviving historic Northwood hotel asking for more support

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - Built in the early 1900s, the Winifred Hotel was the key lodging destination in Northwood.

Mike Ingersoll grew up in a house across the street from the hotel, and while it's vacant now, he remembers when the hotel was a bustling place.

"Especially when it was bad weather, it'd fill up quick."

The Waking Miss Winifred group has been hard at work fixing the building that long housed the hotel, which later became the Northwood Hotel, since they bought it in 2015.

But they're asking for the city's help in moving the project forward.

Three years ago, the city issued a $25,000 no interest loan to the group. The first payment of that loan is due March 1st, but the work is far from over.

Mary Reyerson is the President of the group's Board of Directors. She hopes to see the loan turn into a forgivable grant, as well as the city investing more into the project.

"I think it's important for our culture to tell the story of who we are, where we've been. I think it's vital to our history in our Iowa communities, any community really."

In addition, she sees the boost the renovated hotel could offer to the town.

"We see it working to support our downtown once again, as it was originally intended, and to keep that going for the next 100 years would be our goal."

Ingersoll would like to see the building returned to its former glory.

"It's a real nice building. They can make it real nice again too."

Depending on finances and renovations, Reyerson anticipates the hotel reopening in 2022, the 110th anniversary of when the Winifred first opened its doors.