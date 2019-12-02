Clear

Group committed to starting a dog park in Belmond

$33,000 has so far been raised out of $53,000 goal

Posted: Dec 2, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

BELMOND, Iowa - Imagine a place where you can take your furry four-legged friend to to relax and meet others.

One group in Wright County is working to make that a reality.

The roughly one-acre park, which would become a city park after construction is completed, would be located on 5th Street SE, which is currently an open space.

Since the group's campaign kicked off a little over a year ago, about $33,000 has been raised thanks to fundraisers, such as Sunday's pet photoshoot with Santa, and grants, and getting them closer to the $53,000 goal.

The committee, consisting of mother and daughter Dawn and Brenna Barkema, Connie Mattison, Pat Vanlenning, Randi Potter and Kris Dougherty, looked at area dog parks such as the one in Clear Lake for inspiration, and have plans for their vision.

"Two dog fountains, for humans and dogs. It will be separated for a small dog area, large dog area. Shrubs, trees, the city donated a fire hydrant for us."

However, their biggest object they're needing to raise money for is fencing.

"We want 6 fft. fencing, which is what makes it more expensive, and double entrances. You can unleash after you get in the first gate, so that's more expensive. And the committee decided we wanted black, so we have to shoot for black."

The next planned fundraiser is an online auction, which is scheduled to launch December 9th.

If you wish to donate, you can drop off or mail a check to Belmond City Hall.

For more info regarding the project, click here.

