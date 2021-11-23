Group aims to keep the 'Mohawk' name for Mason City Schools

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last week, the Mason City School Board decided to retire the longtime Mohawk name, after receiving a letter from the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Council requesting the district change the name. Now, a group is wanting the school board to reconsider.

The 'Save the Name' Facebook group just started this past Saturday, and already has nearly 2,000 members, many of whom are Mason City alumni. One such alum, Tom Stalker, is the founder of the page. He feels the name was never meant to be degrading or insulting, but instead as a way of honoring and respecting the tribe.

"Don't look at the name, but how it's being used. We're not using it in a bad way. In the past, we've had some excellent athletic teams, dance teams, music. It's more of a pride thing, the Mohawk name."

Going forward, he hopes a compromise can be reached on a new logo design, and to make sure the name continues to be honored and respected.

"We're making it so they're remembered for one thing. Every time you say 'Mohawk', you think of the Mohawk tribe...we would be open to any input."

Stalker has reached out to School Board President Lorrie Lala about the change, and other members have reached out to board members, and the tribal council as well. The group plans to share its opinions about the change during the board's workshop on December 6.