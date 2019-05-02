Group Aims to Give Small Businesses Boost

In today's world of online shopping, it can be difficult for businesses to survive, especially those in small, rural communities.

That's why local business owners are coming together to brainstorm ways to succeed. The Rural Entrepreneurial Venture known as REV held a networking event for small business owners today in Spring Valley. REV is a grant program that Spring Valley is a part of through the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

Organizers say the community relies on mom and pop type shops to keep the town going. Dorothy Holland attended the meeting. Holland owns a produce business and is familiar with the struggle many are facing.

“There’s a lot of business and talent in small towns but we don’t always have the customers.” Said Holland. “We have to make sure that people are coming to the small towns instead of just passing through.”

Rev plans on meeting next week to further discuss the conversation from Thursday's meeting and how they can continue to help small businesses succeed.