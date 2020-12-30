Intoxicated group tried to break through building doors, RPD says

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police were called to the 201 Building in Downtown Rochester Wednesday evening as a group of people attempted to break through the building's doors.

Officers with RPD say the group was highly intoxicated, and had been kicked out of the building before trying to regain entry.

The incident drew a large police presence on 2nd Street Southwest as officers worked with suspects to de-escalate the situation. The building's doors sustained damage, and a number of personal items remained on the scene.