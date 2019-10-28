Clear

Groundbreaking this week for Highway 14 $108M upgrade in southern MN

Groundbreaking takes place this week for the $108 million highway upgrade between Owatonna and Dodge Center in southern Minnesota.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 10:43 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Groundbreaking takes place this week for the $108 million highway upgrade between Owatonna and Dodge Center in southern Minnesota.

The 12½ mile segment of U.S. Highway 14 to be expanded to four lanes is the final link in improving the well-traveled highway between Rochester and Mankato.

Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty tells Minnesota Public Radio News the project will increase safety along a stretch that has seen some serious crashes. Design and planning work will take place over the winter. Major work will start in the spring and continue through 2022.

Groundbreaking will take place Friday along Highway 14 east of Owatonna.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking the first accumulating snowfall of the season
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Monitoring your credit score

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The first accumulating snow of the season is set to arrive tonight

Image

Weather forecast 9/27

Image

9-year-old killed, 4 others injured in Floyd County accident

Image

Mother battling cancer gets new bedroom

Image

Local effort to feed people across the world

Image

New park in Rochester

Image

Dedication of service member statues in Mason City

Image

Hundreds of pounds of medication collected at Drug Take Back Day

Community Events