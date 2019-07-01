City officials: Groundbreaking set for Mason City housing project

MASON CITY, Iowa - Groundbreaking on a $16M housing development project will occur in mid-July.
Mayor Bill Schickel announced Monday that the development, near the river in downtown Mason City, will break ground July 17 at 10 a.m.
“It’s another example of spinoff projects from the River City Renaissance endeavor,” city administrator Aaron Burnett said.
In March, the developers said the project would be more than 100 complexes.
