Groundbreaking scheduled for state veterans home project in Preston

PRESTON, Minn. - The state veterans home project in Preston has reached another milestone as the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs announced plans for a groundbreaking on the site.

A community information session was held at the Preston Servicemen's Club on Tuesday.

Image courtesy of Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Image courtesy of Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs

The groundbreaking will take place on August 19th with the projected completion date set for the spring of 2023. The new facility will include 54 residential units.

Commissioner Larry Herke said, "We'll be looking for veterans to fill this home probably about a year out from moving into it which would be in the spring of 2023 when construction is complete."

Herek says there will also be more than 100 jobs created and he hopes to keep those positions local.

He added, "We're going to be working with the educational institutions and the organizations here in town to make sure we get as many people from this area. We find with our other homes in greater Minnesota that it's a great marriage when we get people that actually live in the community and are serving the veterans here in Preston."

The department says the project is still on budget at $35 million with 65% of that coming from federal funding and the rest coming from state and private funding.