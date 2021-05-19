Groundbreaking on expansion project for Oxbow Park underway

BYRON, Minn. - Olmsted County Parks and Recreation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday kicking off its plan to expand and improve Byron's Oxbow Park.

Forty years after it was built, Olmsted County is expanding on Oxbow Park Nature Center.

The plan has been in the process for nearly five years, determining what will best fit needs in a new building.

The new facility will offer space to accommodate more visitors and more outreach.

The project will be paid for in part by 2.3 million dollars of legacy funding from the Minnesota Clean Water Act.

The non-profit group, Friends of Oxbow, is also raising funds to support the project.

Olmsted County Parks Director, Karlin Ziegler, says, “It is really fun to see this coming to fruition and knowing that all the time and thought that we have put into it is now being built in an actual structure and we'll get to see it in a year.”

“We really want to pull people that aren't necessarily always comfortable in the parks and give them a place to go to start learning more about nature and what southeast Minnesota has to offer them,” she adds.

The year-long project is expected to be complete next spring - with a grand opening fall of next year.