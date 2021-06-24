Groundbreaking for SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial is today. Here are those being remembered

Dozens will be remembered during a groundbreaking today for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota.

It will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

"The Memorial honors the 33 fallen officers of the following Municipal, State, Federal, and Military agencies operating within Minnesota Sheriff’s Association’s Sixth District which are the following counties: Rice, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Waseca, Le Sueur, and Houston," authorities said.

You can find the list of fallen law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota below:

1 Mathew Hamilton Winona Police Department EOW: December 3, 1874

2 Henry Kaepernick Faribault Police Department EOW: October 1, 1876

3 David J. Shipley Faribault Police Department EOW: January 8, 1883

4 Lewis Joachim Faribault Police Department EOW: May 6, 1895

5 Judson H. Randall Albert Lea Police Department EOW: November 6, 1899

6 Ole Havey Hayfield Police Department EOW: December 30, 1905

7 James C. Dailey Red Wing Police Department EOW: January 16, 1907

8 John Peterson Red Wing Police Department EOW: January 16, 1907

9 Christian Johnson Lyle Police Department EOW: October 5, 1922

10 Lemick A. Larson Waseca County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 29, 1940

11 Joseph W. Herzog Austin Police Department EOW: July 1, 1945

12 Neil R. Johnson Blooming Prairie Police Department EOW: December 22, 1951

13 Walter W. Kruegel Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office EOW: November 10, 1954

14 William H. Freytag Rochester Police Department EOW: March 16, 1961

15 Floyd J. Haley Rochester Police Department EOW: August 6, 1967

16 Lloyd Feind Rochester Police Department EOW: February 27, 1976

17 Donald J. Eustice Waseca County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 4, 1976

18 Jack D. Werner Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office EOW: May 17, 1977

19 John J. Schneider Winona County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 7, 1980

20 Eugene Sutton Rochester Police Department EOW: November 13, 1985

21 Gregory L. Lange Claremont Police Department EOW: July 5, 1988

22 Terry F. Hanson Rice County Sheriff’s Office EOW: March 11, 1994

23 Richard D. Waldron Goodhue County SO EOW: February 23, 1995

24 John W. Liebenstein Rice County Sheriff’s Office EOW: May 3, 1996

25 Gary P. Friedli US Dept of the Treasury/Customs EOW: March 4, 1998

26 Douglas Claassen Hayfield Police Department EOW: March 13, 1999

27 Jason B. Meyer Grand Meadow Police Dept EOW: September 6, 1999

28 Theodore J. Foss Minnesota State Patrol EOW: August 31, 2000

29 Travis R. Bruce US Army, Military Police EOW: March 23, 2005

30 Thomas Carroll Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office EOW: March 10, 2009

31 Shawn S. Schneider Lake City Police Department EOW: December 30, 2011

32 Loring Guenther Dodge County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 10, 2013

33 Mark E. Anderson Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office EOW: April 15, 2021

Officers from out of the Southeast Minnesota but remembered on behalf of family living in our area.

Thomas E. Decker Cold Spring/Richmond Police EOW: November 29, 2012

Bill Mathews Wayzata Police Department EOW: September 8th, 2017