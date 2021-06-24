Groundbreaking for SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial is today. Here are those being remembered

Dozens will be remembered during a groundbreaking today for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota.
It will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.
"The Memorial honors the 33 fallen officers of the following Municipal, State, Federal, and Military agencies operating within Minnesota Sheriff’s Association’s Sixth District which are the following counties: Rice, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Dodge, Olmsted, Goodhue, Wabasha, Winona, Fillmore, Waseca, Le Sueur, and Houston," authorities said.
You can find the list of fallen law enforcement in southeastern Minnesota below:
1 Mathew Hamilton Winona Police Department EOW: December 3, 1874
2 Henry Kaepernick Faribault Police Department EOW: October 1, 1876
3 David J. Shipley Faribault Police Department EOW: January 8, 1883
4 Lewis Joachim Faribault Police Department EOW: May 6, 1895
5 Judson H. Randall Albert Lea Police Department EOW: November 6, 1899
6 Ole Havey Hayfield Police Department EOW: December 30, 1905
7 James C. Dailey Red Wing Police Department EOW: January 16, 1907
8 John Peterson Red Wing Police Department EOW: January 16, 1907
9 Christian Johnson Lyle Police Department EOW: October 5, 1922
10 Lemick A. Larson Waseca County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 29, 1940
11 Joseph W. Herzog Austin Police Department EOW: July 1, 1945
12 Neil R. Johnson Blooming Prairie Police Department EOW: December 22, 1951
13 Walter W. Kruegel Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office EOW: November 10, 1954
14 William H. Freytag Rochester Police Department EOW: March 16, 1961
15 Floyd J. Haley Rochester Police Department EOW: August 6, 1967
16 Lloyd Feind Rochester Police Department EOW: February 27, 1976
17 Donald J. Eustice Waseca County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 4, 1976
18 Jack D. Werner Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office EOW: May 17, 1977
19 John J. Schneider Winona County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 7, 1980
20 Eugene Sutton Rochester Police Department EOW: November 13, 1985
21 Gregory L. Lange Claremont Police Department EOW: July 5, 1988
22 Terry F. Hanson Rice County Sheriff’s Office EOW: March 11, 1994
23 Richard D. Waldron Goodhue County SO EOW: February 23, 1995
24 John W. Liebenstein Rice County Sheriff’s Office EOW: May 3, 1996
25 Gary P. Friedli US Dept of the Treasury/Customs EOW: March 4, 1998
26 Douglas Claassen Hayfield Police Department EOW: March 13, 1999
27 Jason B. Meyer Grand Meadow Police Dept EOW: September 6, 1999
28 Theodore J. Foss Minnesota State Patrol EOW: August 31, 2000
29 Travis R. Bruce US Army, Military Police EOW: March 23, 2005
30 Thomas Carroll Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office EOW: March 10, 2009
31 Shawn S. Schneider Lake City Police Department EOW: December 30, 2011
32 Loring Guenther Dodge County Sheriff’s Office EOW: September 10, 2013
33 Mark E. Anderson Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office EOW: April 15, 2021
Officers from out of the Southeast Minnesota but remembered on behalf of family living in our area.
Thomas E. Decker Cold Spring/Richmond Police EOW: November 29, 2012
Bill Mathews Wayzata Police Department EOW: September 8th, 2017