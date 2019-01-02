Clear
Groundbreaking for Mason City multipurpose arena scheduled for February

Groundbreaking for the River City Multipurpose Arena is scheduled for February and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019

MASON CITY, Iowa - Groundbreaking for the River City Multipurpose Arena is scheduled for February and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019, the city announced Wednesday ahead of Mayor Bill Schickel’s State of the City speech.
“We have finally lifted River City Renaissance out of the ditch and back on the road to success,” Schickel said in an advance text of his remarks.

The multipurpose arena is part of a $38M downtown plan that was approved by voters more than a year ago.
Schickel also calls for a river walk in the downtown area “that rivals San Antonio,” according to the news release.
Schickel will also discuss an effort to fix blighted properties.
“The City needs to lead by example. We have no business enforcing code violations on others if city properties aren’t up to snuff,” he said.

Schickel’s state of the city speech will began at 7 p.m. tonight in the Mason City Room at the library.

