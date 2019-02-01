Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Classes canceled after person said they were 'going to blow up Lourdes High School' Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Groundbreaking ceremony set for Monday for Mason City's multi-purpose arena

A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off Mason City’s new multi-purpose arena will be held Monday.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 9:43 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off Mason City’s new multi-purpose arena will be held Monday. The public is invited to attend.
It will happen at noon Monday in the former JC Penney’s location at Southbridge Mall.
“Use the north entrance off Washington Avenue, just south of CENT Credit Union. Preliminary drawings by ICON Architectural Group of the proposed center will be unveiled. Drawings will remain on display after the ceremony at Southbridge Mall and City Hall,” the city posted on social media.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -15°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -17°
Tracking a weekend warm up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kids attempt coldest hockey game ever

Image

Tracking a Warm Up for the Weekend

Image

Shots fired investigation in Rochester

Image

Iowa prep wrestling rankings

Image

IGHSAU prep basketball poll

Image

Thursday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Rochester Honkers press conference

Image

Thursday's prep hockey highlights

Image

Freezing EAB

Image

Former addicts share their stories

Community Events