Groundbreaking ceremony set for Monday for Mason City's multi-purpose arena

MASON CITY, Iowa - A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off Mason City’s new multi-purpose arena will be held Monday. The public is invited to attend.
It will happen at noon Monday in the former JC Penney’s location at Southbridge Mall.
“Use the north entrance off Washington Avenue, just south of CENT Credit Union. Preliminary drawings by ICON Architectural Group of the proposed center will be unveiled. Drawings will remain on display after the ceremony at Southbridge Mall and City Hall,” the city posted on social media.
