Groundbreaking ceremony marks milestone in construction of Law Enforcement Memorial of SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Memories of heroes lost in the line of duty were shared during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Law Enforcement Memorial of Southeast Minnesota.

After years of planning, construction of the memorial will begin Monday, honoring 34 officers who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.

"To be at this place at this time is a dream come true," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who is also president of the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota. "A dream for many in attendance here today that began with a nightmarish tragedy."

With the site just steps away from the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, Sheriff Torgerson says the law enforcement memorial will preserve the legacy of our area's fallen heroes for generations to come.

“For years we have seen visitors silently walk the Veterans Memorial across the street in honor and remembrance of stories from abroad. Soon, soon they will stroll here and honor and remember their heroes from home," the sheriff said.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota is continuing to collect donations to fund construction, ongoing maintenance, and the likely addition of more fallen officers as years go on.