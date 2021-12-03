Groundbreaking "Utica Queen" exhibition to open at Rochester Art Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A first-of-its-kind drag fashion and photography exhibition is set to open at the Rochester Art Center this weekend.

"Homecoming Queen: The Wonderful World of Utica Queen" celebrates the work of Ethan Mundt, a drag artist and fashion designer raised in Utica, Minnesota. Some of Mundt's most stunning garments and sketches will be on display at the art center, a showcase of queer culture and gender expression organizers say is unique.

"To our knowledge, this is the first-ever exhibition that positions a drag performer as a visual artist via their garments,” said exhibition co-curator and Rochester Art Center Board Member Brian Dukerschein. “This is colorful, joyful and new. This didn’t happen first in New York or San Francisco. I am proud to say this happened first right here in our community of Rochester, MN."

Kickstarted by an appearance on "RuPaul's Drag Race," Mundt has won the hearts of fans across the world with his artfully inspired looks and performances as "Utica Queen." Reflecting on his journey from a farm east of Rochester to the TV screens of millions, Mundt says the welcoming of his work feels surreal.

“To have my drag celebrated feels like a wild dream come true. I hope this show brings a lot of joy to everyone who sees it and inspires them to live life a little more freely and to look at their fellow humans with more kindness,” Mundt said.

The Homecoming Queen exhibition will also include a documentary film highlighting Mundt's background and creative process, alongside large-scale editorial photographs. Rochester Art Center Executive Director Pamela Caserta Hugdahl shares she's most excited by the inclusive nature of the showcase.

"We are celebrating inclusiveness by bringing everyone into the dramatic pop of this art. It fills the center with gowns, images and stunning photography to create a big, rich, beautiful visual showcase.”

While the Homecoming Queen exhibition will run through the next four months, fans can also experience Mundt's imaginative and ingenious art through an immersive online gallery. Tickets to attend the exhibition are $5 each, though free for Rochester Art Center members.