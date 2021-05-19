Ground officially broken on new Mohawk athletic facilities

MASON CITY, Iowa - The east parking lot at Mason City High School has turned into a giant construction zone.

Though students have had to dodge construction crews as they haul material in and out of the fenced off area, it will eventually give way to expanded athletic facilities for the Mohawks. Though work officially began a few months ago, students and district officials gathered at the site Wednesday afternoon for an official groundbreaking on a combined natatorium and fieldhouse.

When finished, it will include a larger pool, more locker rooms, expanded weight room, another gym, a 200 meter indoor track, multipurpose courts, hall of fame lobby, enlarged concessions area, spirit store and team huddle space.

Sophomore Ben Lorence is involved in the football, wrestling, tennis and baseball programs, and spoke at Wednesday's groundbreaking. With many schools in the Central Iowa Metro League already having larger, state of the art facilities, he believes the additions will put the school on equal footing. He notes that for many team practices and events, students have to travel off campus at alternate sites.

"It's all going to be right here, and that's incredibly exciting for me. To be able to walk down the hallway and be where I need to be to train better, look at film and everything like that rather than having to go to a different facility."

Despite the construction headaches, he feels optimistic about the future.

"A little bit of struggle now, a little bit of parking issues, is going to pay off when we win state championships, when we win district, when we hang more banners in that gym and in the new gym."

The nearly $24 million project is slated to be completed by Fall 2022.