Ground officially broken on Clear Lake's shared school district-community wellness center

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - If you've driven by the south side of Clear Lake High School over the past two weeks, you may have noticed a flurry of construction activity.

Just 6 months after voters approved a bond referendum that would fund it and several other district-wide projects, work has begun on the shared district-community Wellness Center. After being delayed due to last week's rain, stakeholders and community members gathered for the official groundbreaking Tuesday morning.

Project manager Seth Meyer has overseen many projects with Dean Snyder Construction, who was chosen as the official contractor of the project. So far, there really only has been one obstacle crews have had to work through so far.

"We pushed hard the first week. Last week didn't help us with the rain, so it brought this to a standstill here. Going to get stuff going again this week with getting foundations in the ground and everything. Beat the weather that's coming."

Superintendent Doug Gee says collaboration between the district and other partners in the community have helped made this project a reality.

"Throughout the whole process, the cooperation the meetings have been very cordial. Great collaboration of groups working together on a common goal for something that's not only for the kids, but the whole entire community."

When the center is completed, which is expected to be in December 2021, it will feature an indoor track, several basketball and volleyball courts, and a fitness center, and will also include an expansion of the current weight and wrestling rooms.