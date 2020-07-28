Clear
Ground broken on new Mason City VA outpatient clinic

The new clinic, set to open next year, will feature larger spaces for group and physical therapy, primary care and specialty services

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 2:56 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Ground is being broken for the new VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.

Officials from the VA gathered for the official groundbreaking ceremony of the new clinic, located on Tiffany Drive just off Highway 122 behind Tommy's Express Car Wash, on Monday morning. The new 13,500 sq. ft. site, which will replace an existing leased space on South Pierce Avenue, will feature space to accomodate the growth in primary care and existing specialty services. In addition, the space will allow for onsite radiology, chiropractor care, private women's health exam rooms, expanded tele-health capabilities, a larger physical physical therapy space with expanded equipment options, and a group therapy space.

Clinic Adminstrator Sarah Eisenman is excited for what opportunities this new building will hold.

"Maybe something we had for one day a week, we'll have for the rest of the week. We're already looking ahead at that. We'll be excited to have radiology on site too. That's going to be huge for our physicians and for our patients to be able to have that service."

And the staffers are feeling the same way.

"They're really the ones that come up with the ideas. They never say no, they're always willing to help bring a new service up because they know what it means for our veterans."

Central Iowa VA Health Care System Director Gail Graham was in attendance at Monday's ceremony. With the expansion of some of these services that veterans have had to travel long distances for care, and bringing them in-house locally, she says it warranted the new space.

"Because of the interest, we'd like to keep veterans from having to spend a lot of their day driving, so we've really expanded the services here. Consequently, we've outgrown the space there."

One plus in choosing the new site is the proximity to transportation routes, Graham says.

"Many of our veterans are getting off the interstate, and getting here pretty easily. Parking had become a problem at the current location, so this alleviates the parking problems."

Construction is set to get underway next month, with completion expected by late spring/early summer of next year.

